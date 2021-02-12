There was a lot to dislike about the last four years, and though this is a minor quibble, it still hurt to see: We had a POTUS and FLOTUS who were almost certainly no longer in love. Melania Trump’s grumpy looks were infamous and plentiful, and she was not above swatting away her husband’s hand when he reached out for PDA photo ops. People are still getting used to having a nice and professional president, but they’re also still getting used to a First Couple — Joe and Dr. Jill Biden — who clearly adore each other.

The latest example came on Friday, when it was revealed that Jill had put up a lavish Valentine’s Day display on the White House lawn — a sea of hearts with words like “love” and “strength” and “healing” and “compassion.”

Overnight, the First Lady’s surprise Valentine messages to the country were installed on the north lawn of the White House for the weekend! Happy Valentines, America…from @FLOTUS 💕 pic.twitter.com/HPHjFbDfhD — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) February 12, 2021

Reporter: What inspired you to organize this Valentine's Day art installation at the White House? First Lady Dr. Jill Biden: "I just wanted some joy … With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all." pic.twitter.com/FuZ9yd7WUU — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2021

When asked by reporters why she had put up the holiday display, Jill responded, “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope. That’s all.”

Granted, her predecessor was known for ostentatious holiday displays, too. But Melania tended to only go all out for Christmas, which she did reluctantly and with, some have said, questionable taste. (Although her final bout got some good reviews — or at least wasn’t compared to The Handmaid’s Tale.)

Though it had only been four years since the Obamas were in office, the combination of a happy First Couple and Valentine’s Day displays had people feeling, once again, shocked.

This video is so sweet. 1. Jill is already a great First Lady. 2. I love how Joe still dotes on Jill, even in public. 3. There are dogs back in the White House. ❤️ 4. Can you imagine Trump giving his coffee away to anyone? https://t.co/RWfshoiQ0i — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 12, 2021

Thoughtfulness, decency, compassion, sensitivity, humor are a refreshing change.❤🧡💛💚💙💜. Thank you First Lady Jill you're an inspiration. — terrie ness (@jerseyshore713) February 12, 2021

This might be the most simple, sweet, authentic thing I've seen lately and I couldn't appreciate it more. You just know the Bidens live on that street that has their holiday game on point. Thank you for the Valentine message @POTUS and @FLOTUS! pic.twitter.com/wA27UTM0kp — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 12, 2021

I’ve said it before: The Bidens are the family in the neighborhood whose house is where everyone wants to hang out — (((Wendi))) (@sidnew47) February 12, 2021

apparently the bidens are going to camp david this weekend. you know, the normal place a president goes and not the resort theyre using the presidency to advertise? yeah. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 12, 2021

Gratitude for you Dr Jill. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 12, 2021

You make it look effortless. 💘 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) February 12, 2021

Does my heart good to have kind people at the helm. Thank you @FLOTUS 💖 #ValentinesDay https://t.co/s0yquQ4JPA — Patricia Barboni (@BarboniPatricia) February 12, 2021

I’ve really missed having kind people in the White House ❤️ — preising (@preising) February 12, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, our POTUS, FLOTUS, Champ and Major on the North Lawn with some Valentines Day love for the White House. ❤️I LOVE THIS!❤️pic.twitter.com/3IENtz2wXC — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 12, 2021

Some singled out Joe’s jacket.

Right now the Bidens are touring the Valentine's Day display on the WH lawn. First Lady Jill Biden reportedly surprised the president with this heart-laden display. Joe Biden's collar-up jacket look is ________. pic.twitter.com/2ELNb5lDKl — The Recount (@therecount) February 12, 2021

And others gave sent some love to Champ and Major, the first White House pets since the Obama administration.