What would you do if you thought you saw Bigfoot? Would you take out your phone and upload the footage to the internet, or would you think “eh, that’s probably a guy in a dirty monkey costume” and watch the Bigfoot scenes from A Goofy Movie instead? If you’re me, it’s the latter. But if you’re like Shannon Parker and another passenger (or Rob Lowe) on Colorado’s Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Train, you’re clicking the record button.

“On Sunday, October 8, 2023, [her husband] Stetson Tyler and I took the Narrow Gauge train ride from Durango to Silverton,” Parker wrote on Facebook. “After leaving Silverton and heading back to Durango, I asked Stetson to help me look for elk in the mountains. As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it’s Bigfoot.”

She continued:

“Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording. Meanwhile I am trying to get a photo on my camera. Below is the video Brandon got and the photos I took. Y’all, out of the hundreds of people on the train, three or four of us actually saw, as Stetson says in the video , the ever elusive creature Bigfoot! I don’t know about y’all but We Believe!!”

Judge for yourself below.

Do I think that’s the “real” Bigfoot? No. But as far as Facebook conspiracy theories go, Bigfoot is one of the better ones. At least until we found out he’s not vaccinated.

if i saw Bigfoot i would simply zoom the camera in and take a high resolution photo of him https://t.co/yXt3EzTs0s — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 11, 2023

I think I have solved thishttps://t.co/WYc2HzRMoW — Vikas ⚡ (@thunderxstorm07) October 11, 2023

That’s just a guy in a costume — 🏔️ (@MaGoated) October 11, 2023

That’s just a contestant from naked and afraid pic.twitter.com/8580yGUxHD — 𝓙𝓾🩸 (@PrettyBarbieJu) October 11, 2023

(Via Facebook)