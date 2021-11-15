When Donald Trump‘s own attorney general is telling you that your wild conspiracy theories gone too far, you’ve definitely gone onboard. According to a new excerpt from Jonathan Karl’s book, Betrayal, that was reportedly the case when former Attorney General Bill Barr had to shut down a crazed phone from call from Fox News host Mario Bartiromo.

Starting in the immediate aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Bartiromo was a prominent pusher of election fraud theories and even hosted Sidney “The Kraken” Powell on her show so the attorney would have a “shortcut” to Trump, who routinely watched Bartiromo’s show. However, Bartiromo got so brazen in her zeal for proving election fraud that she allegedly called up Barr and demanded he launch a full investigation.

Barr was not having it, and in a notable move, he went on the record about the conversation for Karl’s book. Via CNN:

Bartiromo comes up several times in “Betrayal.” In mid-November, according to the book, Bartiromo “called Barr to complain that the DOJ hadn’t done anything to stop the Democrats from stealing the election.” “She called me up and she was screaming,” Barr told Karl on the record. “I yelled back at her. She’s lost it.”

While Bartiromo would not personally respond to Karl for comment, a spokesperson for Fox News did respond to CNN and “denied Barr’s account of the conversation on Bartiromo’s behalf.” According to Fox, Barr was the “aggressive one” and yelled and cursed during the call, which Barr already admitted in the excerpt. That’s a heck of a denial.

(Via CNN)