For almost two years, Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr let him get away with anything. He helped cover up the Trump campaign’s cooperation with Russia. He dramatically misled the public about the findings of the the so-called “Mueller report.” He tried to obstruct numerous legal woes heading Trump’s way. All in all, he didn’t act as an independent leader of the Department of Justice but as his personal lawyer. (To make matters worse, we never got to see him played by Patton Oswalt on SNL.) The one thing he didn’t do was let him steal the 2020 election. And for that he wants forgiveness. But people aren’t giving it to him.

On Sunday, The Atlantic published a piece that details Barr’s final days as Trump’s AG, namely when he decided, in early December, that all the talk about a “stolen” election was, in Barr’s words, “bulls*it.” He stood up to a predictably furious Trump, never backing down. He only placated Trump’s explosive temper by writing a fawning resignation letter, praising all the good times they had during his administration, from when Barr took the job in February 2019 to when he prematurely stepped down in late 2020.

Much like Jared and Ivanka, who’ve reportedly distanced themselves from the president-turned-failed blogger, Barr appears to be trying to save face. He doesn’t want his legacy tarnished by someone who, despite continuing to have an inexplicable iron grip on the GOP — still in thrall to a septuagenarian who lives by himself in resorts and is banned by most of social media due to his violent rhetoric — may not look so hot in the history books.

But people were not buying it, and they advised others to not let him off the hook — not now, not ever.

Bill Barr is not the first to try to rehabilitate his reputation after carrying Trump’s dirty water. And he won’t be the last. But no amount of spin can mitigate the damage he did by misleading the public and destroying DOJ’s independence. He will carry that stain forever. https://t.co/TIhHMiOKbM — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 27, 2021

Bill Barr's self-image rehab tour has begun. Don't buy it. Barr tells tales of denying the big lie *after* the election, but he omits that he aggressively promoted that lie in the crucial months *before* the election. I set it straight in my book: https://t.co/qdpi602A85 — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) June 27, 2021

Is this the Bill Barr rehab piece?

That mf covered for the apprentice host and showed his form from the start. But sure, let’s give him some rehab space. Maybe Dancing With the Stars is next. F this article. https://t.co/G5qV2opRbI — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) June 27, 2021

1/ How brave of Bill Barr to tell a reporter there wasn’t evidence of widespread fraud in December. This was well below the bar of what his oath of office demanded of him. Pls don’t fall for this shameless self-promotion piece. Predictable he’d try this. https://t.co/IMySbC9clx — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 27, 2021

I'm not interested in the rehabilitation of Bill Barr. Re-up:https://t.co/1vbkOG7gAZ — Greg Olear (@gregolear) June 27, 2021

Thread from December 2020 warning of a future effort to rehabilitate Bill Barr and lie about what he’s done, which is happening right now https://t.co/HsRRZhG5pG — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 27, 2021

Good morning and Happy Sunday to everyone except people like Bill Barr, who happily went along for the ride, aided and abetted criminal trump, and now wants to rehab his image. DISBAR BILL BARR. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 27, 2021

Bill Barr is a trump accomplice forever. He belongs in prison. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 27, 2021

Bill Barr could have been the most consequential AG in American history, but instead–he protected his corrupt friends. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) June 27, 2021

Bill Barr can’t get the orange stain on him off so easily. No excuses for enabling that monster for years. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 27, 2021

And Barr’s not the only one people shouldn’t let off the hook.

Ivanka and Jared are distancing from Trump, Bill Barr called his election allegations Bullshit, Mike Pence is proud he certified the election… STOP. STOP. JUST STOP. YOU FUCKERS DID NOTHING AND OWN THIS MESS. FULL STOP. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 27, 2021

Still, at least someone is admitting that what Trump said then, and continues to tell his supporters, is bull. But that’s arguably the lowest bar on planet Earth.