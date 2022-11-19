Bill Barr has been on Donald Trump’s epic enemies list for almost two years now, and it looks like he won’t be off it any time soon. The former attorney general hasn’t been afraid to call him out on his bull. He’s even been predicting for months that the Justice Department, under Merrick Garland, will finally come for him. Now that they are, Barr thinks they have a case. But just because he thinks he’s a criminal doesn’t mean he won’t support him in 2024.

"I personally think that they probably have the basis for legitimately indicting [Trump]" — Bill Barr pic.twitter.com/mzQC661t26 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2022

Barr went on PBS’s Firing Line, where he discussed one of the former president’s many legal problems: his absconding with government documents after he left the White House.

“If the Department of Justice can show that these were indeed very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were, and also show that the president consciously was involved in misleading the department, deceiving the government, and playing games after he had received the subpoena for the documents, those are serious charges,” he said.

When asked if he thinks Garland and team will actually indict Trump, Barr responded that it’s “increasingly more likely.”

Then again, when asked if he would have prosecuted Trump as AG, Barr wearily sighed, responding, “I’m not going to get into that.”

Barr was also asked about Trump’s newly launched third presidential run, which comes after the disastrous (for the GOP, anyway) midterms, which many blame on him. He said it “would be a tragedy” if he was once again the Republican nominee. But when pressed if he would vote for someone he admits violated the Constitution over a progressive Democrat, he danced around the issue, but ultimately concluded that he wouldn’t rule out supporting him again.

In that PBS interview where Bill Barr said he thinks DOJ probably has basis for "legitimately indicting" Trump, in the next breath Barr wouldn't rule out supporting Trump again in 2024 MARGARET HOOVER: You don't rule out supporting President Trump again? BILL BARR: No I don't pic.twitter.com/xD1hHz33nS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2022

In other words, Barr has principles…up to a point.

(Via Vanity Fair)