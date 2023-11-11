Bill Maher appears just as weirded out (and kind of fascinated) by creepy Christian new GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson as many of us (and Sarah Silverman) are. As Maher noted on his show last week, the anti-anal crusader Johnson is a “combination of an election denier and the preacher from Footloose” who is now third in line to the presidency. And things with Johnson got a lot creepier this week when video surfaced of him boasting about how he and his teen son monitor each others’ porn-watching activities. Good, wholesome North Louisiana father and son fun!

Last night on Real Time, Maher devoted a good bit of his monologue to this recent development.

“(Johnson) has an app…called Covenant Eyes. It’s basically A.A. for masturbators,” an astonished Maher noted. “It’s for people who don’t want to masturbate — God knows why — you get on this app and then you have an accountability partner who monitors if you look at porn, gets a notice…You know who Mike Johnson’s accountability partner is? His 17-year-old son!”

Maher then quipped, “Yeah, my dad just took me fishing.”

He added, “So this 17-year-old kid is just sitting in class and, “Oh, dad’s watching anal again.” This is his life?! I think this is a much better deal for the father than the 17-year-old.”

You can watch the clip below:

In other Mike Johnson news, he’s apparently flying a Christian Nationalist flag outside his new office, his time as Speaker is already descending into chaos, and the White House is preparing for him to fail. So maybe he’ll have more time to not crank his hog with his son very soon.