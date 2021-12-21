Disgraced ex-Fox News star Bill O’Reilly’s had quite a return week in the news cycle. Most of his “comeback” has to do with his poorly selling tour with ex-President Donald Trump, who O’Reilly (strangely enough) threw under the bus while telling NewsNation’s Dan Abrams that Trump’s suspected 2024 presidential bid “was a loser.”

The tour must go on, though, and that ended up creating some chaos, too. Over the weekend, Trump ended up admitting onstage that he got the Covid booster shot, and that move resulted in loud boos from the crowd, which must have come as a shock, given that Trump feeds off praise from his die-hard fans, who didn’t seem so die-hard anymore. (Sad!) O’Reilly spoke again with Dan Abrams and admitted that Trump called him, all upset about the boos, and O’Reilly had to cheer his pal up while giving Trump credit for the vaccines. Via The Daily Beast:

“I told him that today, he called me. I said ‘This is good for you, this is good that people see another side of you, not a political side, you told the truth, you believe in the vax, your administration did it, and you should take credit for it, because it did save, I don’t know, hundreds of thousands of lives.’”

Then O’Reilly swapped out his previous tune and admitted that he’s “trying to tell President Trump, run on your record. He’s going to run again, all right.” Take that as you will, from a guy who once reportedly grunted like a wild boar while also labelling a Fox News employee as “hot chocolate,” which is a mental image that we were unfortunate enough to endure amid O’Reilly’s fall from cable news grace in 2017. News of his sexual harassment settlements didn’t help either, but the takeaway here is that O’Reilly’s doing what he can to make sure the MAGA cycle continues.

Watch O’Reilly’s latest talk with Dan Abrams in the above video (with the booing talk around 3:30).

(Via The Daily Beast)