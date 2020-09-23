Celebrities and politicians are voicing strong reactions on Wednesday following the grand jury decision that brought no charges against the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in March. The case rose to national prominence during the Black Lives Matter protests that quickly spread across the nation after police killed George Floyd in Minnesota in May. However, it took months of mounting public pressure to get an investigation into Taylor’s death, which was the result of police serving a no-knock warrant to the wrong address. Taylor was shot in her sleep when police fired at her boyfriend, who had no connection to the warrant because, again, officers arrived at the wrong address.

But while no-knock warrants have since been banned in Louisville, and Taylor’s family received a $12 million settlement from the city, the grand jury decision to not hold any of the officers responsible for her death has already ignited strong rebukes on social media from celebrities and politicians. Viola Davis bluntly described the decision as “bullsh*t” as others noted the systemic racism that led to the police escaping charges.

Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. This result is a disgrace and an abdication of justice. Our criminal justice system is racist. The time for fundamental change is now. https://t.co/IPmO9upXbK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankinson, one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers, was NOT charged with murder, but with wanton endangerment. This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. That’s one year for each bullet fired into her sleeping body. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. #JusticeForBreonna — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankison is indicted for shooting into the apartment NEXT to Breonna Taylor & not for KILLING HER. He's fired for shooting into BREONNA TAYLOR'S apartment & not for KILLING HER. This is systemic racism. Property is worth more than a Black woman. https://t.co/abVLkTqg1s pic.twitter.com/CwflSjR42h — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 23, 2020

Stars like Kerry Washington also used the controversial decision to spur political action from actively voting in all elections to marching in the streets.

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

Y’all know wtf we gotta do. No justice, no fucking peace. #BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered pic.twitter.com/6Yl0j3eAED — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) September 23, 2020

Comedian DL Hughley got biblical in his condemnation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

"To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time." James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/CUcRcEsXCE — COMMON (@common) September 23, 2020

Others offered their prayers and messages of support to Breonna Taylor’s family. Surprisingly, that list included Meghan McCain who has been a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter protests.

I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice. https://t.co/1Vu1zwetVi — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 23, 2020

Praying for Breonna’s mother and family. Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 23, 2020