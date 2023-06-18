Is Donald Trump going to jail? Possibly. The former president was recently charged with the very crime he wrongly accused Hillary Clinton of doing. His favorite rally chant — “Lock her up!” — may even come back to bite him in the butt. But one Fox News host has either somehow seen into the future and learned he’s been acquitted, or he should find a better place to get his news.

As per Mediaite, Brian Kilmeade — whose attempts to sit in for the dearly departed Tucker Carlson have not gone well — took to Facebook with a curious headline: “CNN Hosts Go NUCLEAR As Trump Is Found Not Guilty And Refuse To Air His Speech”

Come again? Now, Kilmeade could have very well have gotten his words tangled up. Maybe he meant “Trump Pleaded Not Guilty.” After all, a judge has yet to set a trial for the case, which involves his mishandling of government documents, not the one involving alleged hush money payments. The case might not even go to trial.

Oddly, Kilmeade’s post includes a video to his show on Wednesday, in which he explains to viewers the obvious: that an arraignment is not the same as a verdict — a distinction his own headline contradicts.

As of this writing, two days later, the post remains in-tact.

(Via Mediaite)