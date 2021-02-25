Brian Williams was in rare form on Wednesday night as The 11th Hour host dropped zinger after zinger on Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson for his nonsensical attempt to blame “leftist provocateurs” posing as Trump supporters for the January 6 attack on the Capitol building. Williams even found time to dunk on Chuck Todd. While opening up a panel discussion by referring to the senator as “RonAnon Johnson,” Williams roasted his MSNBC colleague by noting that Johnson is “the rare conspiracy theorist who is a regular on Meet the Press.” And the hits just kept on coming.

After showing clips of Johnson using a blog post from The Federalist to accuse outside agitators/”fake Trump supporters” of wearing disguises to infiltrate Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, Williams quipped, “We paid extra to have those translated from the original Russian.” The MSNBC host also dropped this scathing bon mot after discussing Johnson’s wild claims: “A number of Republicans, despite our electronic age, still prefer to work by gaslight.”

People enjoyed Williams’ brutal barrage of zingers that the veteran anchor was still trending on social media going into Thursday morning. You can see some of the reactions below:

Brian Williams intros a clip from Congress yesterday, with epic shade saying "…Ron Johnson, the rare conspiracy theorist who is a regular on Meet the Press…" shows clip then: "We paid extra to have those translated from the original Russian…" pic.twitter.com/yt5RRvwIWw — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 25, 2021

God bless Brian Williams and his flawless snark.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IIyanFuN9r — American Resurrection (@CreedRhys) February 25, 2021

If Ron Johnson really believed the insurrection was "fake #Trump protesters", he would be demanding thorough investigations, but he's not. He knows he's lying! Gotta love Brian Williams’ shade at the end: "We paid extra to have that translated from the original Russian." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nqRcFDMzUs — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@EricHaftelLive) February 25, 2021

"A number of Republicans, despite our electronic age, STILL prefer to work by gaslight" – Brian Williams. 🤣 — Randy (@desert_bronco) February 25, 2021

"Ron Anon Johnson" Yes it was Brian Williams. pic.twitter.com/EdkizWmX8k — ⚖️ 💛🐝The Most Passionate Twist🇱🇨🇺🇸 (@Ms_MMMJ) February 25, 2021

As for Johnson, the Wisconsin senator has been experiencing intense backlash for peddling bonkers conspiracy theories during the Capitol hearing. Along with Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, Johnson being allowed time for questioning has been roundly criticized as people note that he was one of the vocal supporters of the insurrectionist rally and the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen for Trump. In a nutshell, it doesn’t look good that active participants in the violent Trump rally are now part of that rally’s investigation.

