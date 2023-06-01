If you needed further proof that American audiences are positively prudish when it comes to the TV we watch, may we introduce you to Britain’s Channel 4?

It’s known as the edgiest of the UK’s publicly-owned stations with reality series offerings like Naked Attraction — a show that begins with contestants peeking at each others’ birthday suits before sitting down for a first date — and My Massive C***, a show about men with penises that are just too big. But even with that roster of risque programming, the channel’s latest offering has shocked viewers with how much raunch it put on display in a recent episode of a series known as The Great Sex Experiment.

The premise of the reality show is fairly straightforward: committed couples are invited to a luxury retreat to test whether they’re ready to be open in their relationship. While there, they’re given a variety of escalating tasks meant to determine if inviting more sexual partners into their bedroom is the right move. In the latest episode of the show, fans were shocked to witness one couple invite a gaggle of wannabe swingers to their room for an “after-party” that resulted in a 15-person orgy.

While the couple in question — Ricardo and his wife of eight years, Chanice — were slow to get in on the action once clothes began flying, viewers watching at home were quick to weigh in on what they were seeing. Some called the episode “filth,” others said they couldn’t “believe this is on normal TV,” and more worried about what the kids of these couples might think once they saw the show.

But our favorite recap came from this guy:

