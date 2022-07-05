Love Island
ITV2
TV

A British Reality Show’s Working Hard To Break A Record For Complaints In A Single Season

by: Twitter

It is not uncommon for fans to get critical of their favorite TV shows (that’s basically what half of Twitter is, in a nutshell) but it is always interesting to see who is complaining about what. As the eighth season of the hit reality show Love Island continues to polarize viewers, many have been sending complaints about the subject matter.

According to media regulator OfCom, the show has received over 700 complaints (not quite Piers Morgan territory) in just four weeks. An Ofcom spokesperson confirmed to Variety: “So far we have received a total of 781 complaints about the current season of Love Island.” The complaints consisted of viewers concerned about bullying, harassment, and a teen being paired off with a 27-year-old earlier this season.

The complaints are often regarding the stability of the contestants on the show, who are paired off with fellow contestants and participate in (sometimes raunchy) challenges. The series recently implemented various protocols to ensure the contestants are getting mental health treatment while on the show.

Love Island is no stranger to backlash for its drama, in fact, a 2021 episode of the super popular series received a monumental 24,000 complaints after Faye Winter’s aggressive shouting match. Winter has since admitted she regrets the way it all went down. Despite the drama, Love Island is a viewer magnet, pulling in nearly 2.4 million viewers for its season eight premiere last month. Perhaps all of the complaints are worth it?

(Via Variety)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×