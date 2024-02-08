Long before Ben Affleck married a mega-famous singer, he kissed another. In a post on her now-private Instagram account, Britney Spears casually revealed that she made out with the Dunkin fanatic.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!!” she wrote. “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night… I honestly forgot… damn that’s crazy !!! Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot!!!”

The photo (which also features legendary songwriter Diane Warren) was taken in 1999, when Spears turned 18 and Affleck turned 27. It’s also the year of …Baby One More Time for her and Dogma and Forces of Nature for him.

According to Page Six, “Spears’ brief fling with Affleck, 51, may have played out before the Princess of Pop started dating Justin Timberlake that same year. The ‘Gimme More’ songstress, 42, and the *NSYNC member, 43, sparked romance rumors in the spring of 1999, despite Spears telling Rolling Stone at the time that she had ‘no feelings at all’ for Timberlake and was solely focused on her career.” We all know how that worked out.

Come think of it, Gone Girl would make a great title for a Britney comeback album.

(Via Page Six)