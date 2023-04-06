We hope the QAnoners sleep terribly at night knowing Brooke Shields once lived out their wildest dreams.

The actress and model is doing the rounds to promote her new documentary on Hulu, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, and she stopped by The Howard Stern Show where talk quickly turned her illustrious Hollywood dating history. Shields was once married to tennis pro Andre Agassi and in a relationship with actor Liam Neeson, but neither of them made it to the top of her “Best Kiss” roster.

No, that honor went to the late John F. Kennedy Jr., who Shields locked lips with on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado sometime in the late 80s or early 90s. Shields told host Howard Stern that the two met while attending a friend’s wedding and initially hit it off.

“He kissed me and it was the best kiss of my life,” Shields told Stern of the pair’s first date. “The lips are beautiful and the face is amazing and he was down to earth and funny.”

But the fairytale ended when Shields, who had a massive crush on the man since she was three years old, told JFK Jr. she wasn’t going to sleep with him on the first date.

“I wasn’t playing a game, I really was just so afraid of being really hurt,” Shields explained. “Because if I slept with him, I would have given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything.”

Unfortunately, John John didn’t handle the rejection too well, leading to some awkward moments on the slopes (and back at Shield’s family chalet). Listen to the full story below:

(Via Page Six)