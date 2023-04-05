Tom Cruise’s holiday cake is the stuff of legends in Hollywood. The Top Gun: Maverick star has been sending the white chocolate coconut bundt cake to his famous pals for over a decade, and it’s apparently so delicious that Tom Hanks wants it for his last meal. So with that in mind, it completely tracks that Brooke Shields desperately needs to get back on the cake list.

Now, you may be thinking that there’s bad blood between Shields and Cruise after their infamous 2005 dust-up when Cruise criticized Shields for using antidepressants to treat her postpartum depression following the birth of her first child. However, the two actually remained close despite Shields pushing back in a New York Times op-ed.

Cruise and Katie Holmes invited Shields to their wedding, and they even had a joint birthday party for Suri and Shield’s second child, Grier, after the two were born in the same hospital on the same day. That closeness led to Shields landing a spot on the coveted cake list, but one day, she was removed and she has no idea why.

“I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy [about],” Shields told PEOPLE. “It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom. Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped.”

Because, again, the cake is that good, Shields is not above begging to get back on the list. (Although, bringing up Suri Cruise is probably not the best tactic in light of ongoing reports that Scientology forbids Cruise from interacting with his daughter.)

“I want to get back on that cake list. It’s the best cake,” Shields laughingly told PEOPLE before addressing Cruise. “Tom, I need to be back on the cake list.”

(Via PEOPLE)