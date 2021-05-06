Gavin Newsom is in trouble. The California governor may be facing a recall vote after enough signatures were collected to put the matter on a ballot. But who will replace him? So far there’s Caitlyn Jenner, athlete-turned-reality TV star-turned-trans activist. (There’s also Randy Quaid, but the fallen actor has yet to formally enter the race.) Jenner’s also an outspoken Republican, prone to, say, talk passionately about the trans community in one breath and rail against them playing sports in the next. That’s one whopper Jenner dropped in her sit-down with Sean Hannity Wednesday night.

But it was a cartoonishly classist comment that really drew the ire of social media. Jenner was talking about the big wealthy person drain happening in California, which has found people like Elon Musk threatening to leave the state over various progressive stances. But if Jenner was attempting to be relatable to the voters of her prospective state, she might have failed.

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner told Hannity. “My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”

Jenner’s casually classist comments rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

can’t even go to my private jet hangar without being reminded the poors exist https://t.co/nt5BG9FvGF — kilgore trout, toilet sword ninja (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 6, 2021

“It’s so bad in California people are forced to pack up their hangars to avoid the poors” Not quite the sales pitch she thinks it is… https://t.co/WYt81IgOGc — Heather Gardner (@heathergtv) May 6, 2021

Though it does appear Newsom has lost the vote of private plane owners.

Private plane owners are disgusted with Gavin Newsom's handling of California, apparently? https://t.co/OWnwiQOA92 — David Pakman (@dpakman) May 6, 2021

Some people pointed out that this might go against Jim Jordan’s claim that they’re the party of the working class.

It’s a workers party now https://t.co/ZtYCKk2von — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 6, 2021

And others pointed out that, should she become governor, maybe she should do something to actually help the homeless problem.

I want a Governor who wants to help homeless people 💗🐮 https://t.co/YzNdHfLUI0 — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 6, 2021

If your problem with homeless people on the streets is the fact that you’re seeing them and not that they’re homeless, you need to get right within https://t.co/u17l4o8glB — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) May 6, 2021

Or maybe she should just leave, too.