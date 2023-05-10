Chris Christie spent a whopping six minutes hammering Donald Trump over the recent E. Jean Carroll verdict, which found the former president liable for sexual abuse. In classic Trump style, the former president has been complaining about the verdict on social media where he actually tried to claim (in all-caps, of course) that he’s never even met Carroll.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS,” Trump raged on Truth Social. “THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

While calling into Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Christie went to town on Trump’s nonsense excuses and blasted anyone who still believes the former president at this point.

Via Mediaite:

How many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump, Brian? I mean, he must be the unluckiest S.O.B. in the world. He just has random people who he has never met before, who are able to convince a jury that he sexually abused them. I mean, this guy. It’s one person after another, one woman after another. The stories just continue to pile up.

Christie then unloaded on Trump for implicating himself with his disastrous deposition.

“Why do we keep making excuses and why don’t we listen to his own words?” Christie asked. “And his own words in a deposition said that what he said in the Access Hollywood tape about being able to assault women with impunity because you’re a star. He said I’m a star and that’s true today and it’s been true for 1,000 years.”

Despite hammering Trump’s conduct during the trial and the fact that he was easily found guilty, Christie ultimately doesn’t believe the verdict will result in the former president’s “political death.”

