The January 6th Select Committee met on Tuesday morning to some stunning testimony from Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who revealed how MAGA Insurrectionists repeatedly spewed the N-word at him during their January 6 rioting. During that day, at least 140 police officers reportedly sustained injuries from trampling, tossed projectiles, and other abusive treatment from Donald Trump’s followers during their siege. Later on during his testimony, Dunn made little secret of who he felt was responsible for what transpired at the U.S. Capitol.

He never said Trump’s name, however. Instead, Dunn referred to the “person” who he felt was most responsible for inciting the insurrection. And Dunn believes that this party should be held responsible and dealt with accordingly.

“If a hitman is hired, and he kills somebody, the hitman goes to the jail,” Dunn declared. “But not only does the hitman go to jail, but the person who hired him does. There was an attack carried out on January 6 and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that.”

Prior to Twitter removing Trump from its platform, the loser of the 2020 presidential election tweeted numerous times about an upcoming “January 6” event. On that day, spurred on his followers from the Ellipse (while Congress was certifying the electoral vote) during a “Stop The Steal” rally. He urged them to march on the Capitol building. In doing so, Trump declared, “Nobody until I came along had any idea how corrupt our elections were.” He insisted, “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

The January 6 Select Committee continues to hold hearings, and the Justice Department has paved the way for Trump officials to be required to testify, although more developments on that subject shall be forthcoming.

