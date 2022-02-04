Lawrence Stackhouse was among the thousands of MAGA rioters who stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, and in true Scooby-Doo fashion, he might have gotten away with it, too, if he occasionally shut his yap about Donald Trump.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Chester, PA resident “told a federal judge that he illegally entered the Capitol, took photos, and wandered into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building on Jan. 6.” He was outed after, well, you know how there’s a Borat-impersonating funny guy in every office? Stackhouse was like that, except he was the Trump guy (and probably a Rudy guy, too).

And his co-workers were not happy about it.

A Delaware County man whose vociferous support of President Donald Trump at work prompted his coworkers to turn him into the FBI [pleaded] guilty Friday to Capitol riot charges… Though prosecutors have not identified where Stackhouse worked, they have said at least two of his coworkers helped pick him out of Capitol surveillance footage based on the distinctive Trump beanie and Proud Boys T-shirt he wore that day.

Stackhouse claims he doesn’t support the Proud Boys “after [knowing] what they are about,” but the day after the attack on the Capitol, he texted a friend, “Don’t regret one thing. F*ck the government.” Stackhouse faces up to six months in prison.

(Via the Philadelphia Inquirer)