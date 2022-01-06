As the nation grapples with the one year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection that saw the U.S. Capitol building breached by a throng of Donald Trump supporters in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Tara Reid wants everyone to remember that she had a tweet go viral that day. The American Pie and Sharknado actress retweeted herself on Thursday morning, reminding the world that shortly after 3 PM EST on January 6, 2021, she announced to the world that she “saw the news” and tweeted an emoji that over 13,000 people liked. A true historical moment if there ever was one.

Just saw the news 😮 — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) January 6, 2021

To Reid’s credit, she did acknowledge later in the year that maybe it wasn’t her best tweet. In May 2021, she responded to the original post with the laughing face emoji and joked that it “aged well.”

This tweet aged well 🤣 — Tara Reid (@TaraReid) May 31, 2021

Of course, it’s not like the one-year anniversary of January 6 is deprived of levity. To “honor” the historic breaching of the Capitol building, The Daily Show erected mock monuments that completely lambasted the “patriots” of the “Freedomsurrection” like Rudy Giuliani, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Ted Cruz. Each of their actions during the attempted coup were much more ridiculous than Reid’s tweet, and in her defense, she wasn’t directly involved in an all-out insurrection. More importantly, Reid also acknowledges that attempting to decertify an election is a bad thing, which puts her light years ahead of Boebert, Cruz, and Greene in true patriotism.

