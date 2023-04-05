Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, has reportedly been killed after being stabbed earlier this week. Lee was the CPO of MobileCoin and the former chief technology officer of Square.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:35 am on Tuesday in downtown San Francisco, according to CBS. Lee was brought to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra and a friend of Lee, tweeted, “I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob) was killed in SF early today. Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.” As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Lee had worked for various tech companies over the years, most recently as the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin. Before that, Lee founded CashApp, one of the largest money transfer apps in the US. The app has partnered with many celebrities over the years, including Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.

Many of Lee’s peers and collaborators took to Twitter to share stories of Lee, who had been in the tech world for over a decade.

So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing. I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone. — Dylan Field (@zoink) April 5, 2023

Woke up to some shocking texts about @crazybob stabbed to death in SF. Crazy Bob earned his nickname. His mind and energy were unmatched. We recently reconnected since he's also working in crypto. He was truly one of a kind and he'll be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/BK3IWQqN5e — Adam Fern (@fern) April 5, 2023

Was scheduled to work on @mobilecoin with you tomorrow AM @crazybob. You always believed in me, I’ll be forever grateful. Committed to seeing this project for as long as the Team will have me, to the very end. — Kyle Zink (@kylezink) April 5, 2023

I’ve been friends with @crazybob for 15 years. He was one of the best humans I’ve ever met. I’m so glad we were able to spend time together recently. RIP. I hate what San Francisco has become. https://t.co/UH171tyx4N — Michael Arrington 🏴‍☠️ (@arrington) April 5, 2023

@crazybob was one of a kind. May his memory be a blessing. — Ryan Gilbert (@rgoffice) April 5, 2023

(Via CBS, NY Post)