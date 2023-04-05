Cash App
Cash App Founder Bob Lee Was Reportedly Stabbed And Killed In San Francisco

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, has reportedly been killed after being stabbed earlier this week. Lee was the CPO of MobileCoin and the former chief technology officer of Square.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:35 am on Tuesday in downtown San Francisco, according to CBS. Lee was brought to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra and a friend of Lee, tweeted, “I just got devastating news that our friend Bob Lee (@crazybob) was killed in SF early today. Bob was a dad, the former CTO of Square where he created Cash App & CTO of Mobile Coin. He was a generous decent human being who didn’t deserve to be killed.” As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

Lee had worked for various tech companies over the years, most recently as the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin. Before that, Lee founded CashApp, one of the largest money transfer apps in the US. The app has partnered with many celebrities over the years, including Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.

Many of Lee’s peers and collaborators took to Twitter to share stories of Lee, who had been in the tech world for over a decade.

(Via CBS, NY Post)

