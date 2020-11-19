Charli D’Amelio, a TikTok superstar so famous that she has her own drink at Dunkin, recently started a YouTube channel with her family, the accurately-titled The D’Amelio Family. In the first episode of the “Dinner with the D’Amelio’s” series, Charli, along with sister Dixie (also TikTok famous) and their parents, are served dinner by a mystery chef. Exciting stuff. The video has led to a major backlash against Charli and Dixie, however, due to the latter’s reaction to the delicious-looking meal made by guest Aaron May, who has made “multiple appearances on The Food Network alongside big names such as Guy Fieri.” If he’s good enough for Guy, he should be good enough for the D’Amelios:

The personal chef whipped up a multi-course meal, including a fresh salad and seafood paella dish, but the D’Amelio sisters were far from appreciative. Charli, 16, was caught making faces as May described the menu. Once the main dish was served, Dixie, 19, squeezed a fresh lemon over her paella, then placed the rind on her father’s plate. The situation came to a head when Dixie found a snail in her paella — something that May described as “an omen of good luck and fortune” — and made faces and gagging noises.

Dixie eventually excused herself to the patio, where she claims she threw up, while Charli requested dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets from May (I’m sorry, but I laughed at that). Charli also complained about not having 100 million subscribers on TikTok yet, to which the family’s dining-mate, internet personality James Charles, responded, “Was the 95 [million] not enough for you?” He, not the parents, is the one who’s embarrassed by the D’Amelio sister’s actions. “It’s also kind of the parents fault. They didn’t even stop them, James did. Straight up embarrassing,” reads a top comment on YouTube, while another added, “it’s obvious that the damilos grew up spoiled and james didn’t.”

As BuzzFeed points out, Charli D’Amelio, who has the most-followed account on TikTok (Dixie is number seven), has been shedding subscribers. She was at 99.4 million on Wednesday, but it was down to 98.9 million by Thursday. Charli’s still number one by nearly 30 million, but it doesn’t look like she’ll hit her target goal of 100 million by 2021.

i watched the d’amelio dinner video and charli and dixie were literally being so rude. be grateful for the food you have. you literally had a personal chef. dont ask for fucking dino nuggets — 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@laaaurrxn) November 18, 2020

You can watch the “Dinner with the D’Amelio’s” video below, if you dare.

(Via BuzzFeed and Today)