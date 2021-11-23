The organizers behind the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia just got slapped with $26 million damages thanks to a civil suit verdict. The rally resulted in Donald Trump famously declaring that there were “fine people” on both sides, despite one of the sides including actual members of the KKK, white supremacists, and basically all-out Nazis. A jury in the civil suit awarded plaintiffs the multi-million payout after ruling that the organizers are liable for the violence that broke out.

The organizers named in the suit include prominent members of the alt-right like Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler, and Christopher Cantwell. A jury determined they “conspired to commit racially motivated violence,” which resulted in the verdict. Via CNN:

“We are thrilled that the jury has delivered a verdict in favor of our plaintiffs, finally giving them the justice they deserve after the horrific weekend of violence and intimidation in August 2017,” plaintiffs’ attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Karen Dunn said. “Today’s verdict sends a loud and clear message that facts matter, the law matters, and that the laws of this this country will not tolerate the use of violence to deprive racial and religious minorities of the basic right we all share to live as free and equal citizens.”

Within minutes of the verdict, reactions started pouring in on social media because, well, who doesn’t like to see Nazis get financially ruined in a court of law? Indiana Jones would be proud.

