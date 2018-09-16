Between Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Mouth and her Netflix comedy special, Chelsea Peretti is one of the funniest and most successful women working in entertainment today. She’s also, as her Instagram followers found out on Saturday, an eater of cake… sans frosting. As she explained rather simply in the post, “this is how [I] eat cake.” Of course, there’s nothing wrong with not eating the frosting on a cake, or any other sweet dessert for that matter, but that didn’t stop Twitter from latching onto Peretti’s preference and launching it into the viral stratosphere.

The comedian took notice of her newfound viral fame on Sunday, posting a screenshot of the Twitter moment highlighting it and adding the question, “is this a fever dream”?