Chet Hanks, son of Tom (obviously), didn’t sit idly by against an alleged intruder. Chet, of course, has made headlines in the past for his fielding of extremely awkward talk show moments. He’s also known to be confrontational with words, but this is altogether different territory and quite a scary situation. The resulting physical chaos led to a cop with a broken leg.

That last detail seems to be collateral damage in a situation first reported by TMZ. The alleged intruder is now in police custody with the officer in question landing in the hospital, too. It sounds like Chet was the only one who didn’t require medical attention here after he went in with “bare fists” against the burglary defendant in a case that’s now in the hands of the DA. Via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … before authorities arrived early Monday morning, Tom Hanks’ son punched the 42-year-old suspect after finding him attempting to break in around 3:00 AM. When L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies got on scene they tried to slap cuffs on the man, but he kept fighting. Eventually, they subdued him enough to get cuffs on him … but while leading him to the car, the guy fell backward onto one of the deputies, who ended up with a broken leg!!!

Fortunately, Chet emerged completely “unscathed” in this conflict, although surely, he must be rattled to have endured this experience.

