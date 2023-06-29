Chris Christie unloaded on Ron DeSantis following the Florida governor’s recent cowardly remarks about the January 6 attack.

Despite being Trump’s greatest threat in the Republican presidential primary, DeSantis has been taking great pains to not be too critical of the former president so he doesn’t lose the support of Trump’s MAGA base. However, that often leads to mealy-mouthed moments like this response to whether DeSantis believes Trump “violated the peaceful transfer of power” with his “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

“I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day,” DeSantis told a crowd in New Hampshire. “I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing, you know, what happened, but we’ve gotta go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards and be mired in the past.”

Christie wasn’t having it. While talking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night, the former New Jersey governor blasted DeSantis for refusing to condemn the attacks.

“He wasn’t anywhere near Washington. Did he have a TV? Was he alive that day?” Christie retorted. “Did he see what was going on? I mean, that’s one of the most ridiculous answers I’ve heard in this race so far.”

Chris Christie on Ron DeSantis's Jan. 6 answer: “'He wasn’t anywhere near Washington'? Did he have a TV? Was he alive that day? Did he see what was going on? I mean, that's one of the most ridiculous answers I've heard in this race so far." pic.twitter.com/q3N04RWb7T — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 29, 2023

Via Mediaite:

You don’t have an opinion about January 6th except to say, I didn’t particularly enjoy what happened? People were killed. People were killed, Kaitlan, as you know that day, on Capitol Hill, defending the Capitol. We had members of Congress who were running for their lives. We had people trying to hunt down the Vice President of the United States, chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence.’

Christie also made sure to save gas in the tank for Trump.

“And Donald Trump the entire time sat outside the Oval Office,” Christie said. “That little dining room of his, eating a well-done cheeseburger and watching TV and doing nothing to stop what was going on until it got to the point where even he could no longer stand it.”

(Via Mediaite)