Donald Trump may still hold sway over the Republican party, but not every conservative is afraid of him. When he announced his own presidential campaign, Chris Christie came out swinging against his old pal, making his mission to de-MAGA the GOP. Trump predictably responded with fat jokes. But Christie isn’t fazed.

Chris Christie responds to Trump targeting him for being overweight KURTZ: Once Trump started hitting back at you on a number of fronts, he took aim at your weight. What was your reaction to that?

CHRISTIE: Oh, well, like he's some Adonis? I mean, please. 📺 #Mediabuzz pic.twitter.com/4v2s0YAt4K — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 25, 2023

On Sunday, the former New Jersey governor went on Fox News’ MediaBuzz, where host Howard Kurtz asked him about Trump cracking wise about his weight. Christie just scoffed.

“What? Like he’s some Adonis? Please,” Christie replied, hinting at Trump’s own unchiseled figure. “I don’t know what his point is. You know what it is? It’s like a child. It’s a bully on the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you. But here’s my message to him: I don’t care what he says about me. I don’t care what he thinks about me.”

He added, “And he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while. Maybe he’d drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms.”

Kurtz also asked Christie about how he supported him, at least publicly, through the majority of his presidency, finally turning after his post-2020 election antics. Did Christie wait too long to snap, Kurtz asked?

“I don’t think I waited too long, Howie,” Christie replied. “I think that the right thing to do is to try to make the person who is in the White House the very best president he can be for the whole country. That’s what I tried to do. Turned out that I failed at doing that. So if you want to criticize me for not changing Donald Trump despite my best efforts, I’ll plead guilty to that.”

Christie hasn’t been afraid to talk smack about the guy currently crushing it in the polls. Last week he even welcomed jeers from a revved-up MAGA crowd, telling them, “You can boo all you want.”

(Via Mediaite)