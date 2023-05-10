Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio Is Being Trounced For Trashing The Jury Who Found Donald Trump Liable For Sexual Assault As A ‘Joke’

This week, ex-President Trump was found liable (to the tune of $5 million) in a civil court for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. In the process, Trump didn’t help his case in the slightest by constantly crying “witch hunt” on social media and doubling down on his infamous “grab them by the p*ssy” remarks during a deposition. Clearly, these tactics did not sway the jury in his direction, given that all jurors were required to deliver a unanimous verdict for this outcome to happen.

This, naturally, has given the GOP a chance to finally wipe their hands of Trump and what he’s done to their party, but hmm, that does not appear to be happening, at least among conservative senators. Washington Post quotes Marco “Lil'” Rubio as declaring, “The jury is a joke. The whole case is a joke. Lindsey Graham, who is known to break down in tears on Fox News while imploring people to donate funds to Trump, declared, “The New York legal system is off the rails.” And Tommy Tuberville went further while proclaiming (via Huffington Post), “It makes me want to vote for him twice.”

This isn’t a great look for sure. In the case of Marco Rubio, he tweets biblical verses daily (as noted below by veteran Fred Wellman) yet is now looking at a jury — who surely did not ask for the job that they had to do — as “a joke” in a sexual assault case. So ironically, Joe Walsh tossed out a “you’ve sold your soul” in response. In fact, Rubio and his allegedly absent “spine” are being flattened on Twitter.

