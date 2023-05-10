This week, ex-President Trump was found liable (to the tune of $5 million) in a civil court for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. In the process, Trump didn’t help his case in the slightest by constantly crying “witch hunt” on social media and doubling down on his infamous “grab them by the p*ssy” remarks during a deposition. Clearly, these tactics did not sway the jury in his direction, given that all jurors were required to deliver a unanimous verdict for this outcome to happen.

This, naturally, has given the GOP a chance to finally wipe their hands of Trump and what he’s done to their party, but hmm, that does not appear to be happening, at least among conservative senators. Washington Post quotes Marco “Lil'” Rubio as declaring, “The jury is a joke. The whole case is a joke. Lindsey Graham, who is known to break down in tears on Fox News while imploring people to donate funds to Trump, declared, “The New York legal system is off the rails.” And Tommy Tuberville went further while proclaiming (via Huffington Post), “It makes me want to vote for him twice.”

This isn’t a great look for sure. In the case of Marco Rubio, he tweets biblical verses daily (as noted below by veteran Fred Wellman) yet is now looking at a jury — who surely did not ask for the job that they had to do — as “a joke” in a sexual assault case. So ironically, Joe Walsh tossed out a “you’ve sold your soul” in response. In fact, Rubio and his allegedly absent “spine” are being flattened on Twitter.

This is what happens when you’ve sold your soul: You do really despicable things like attacking the integrity of a jury of ordinary Americans just tying to do their civic duty. Really despicable @marcorubio. https://t.co/4DCvw2YOm8 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 10, 2023

For Republicans a jury system is okay for everyone with the exception of Donald Trump. Marco Rubio just said the jury system is a joke. Seems like all Republicans do is tear down our system of government. All for one fat lying Man. — Stephen Lenarz (@slenarz) May 10, 2023

The guy who quotes the Bible daily calls the unanimous findings by a jury of American citizens that Trump sexually assaulted a woman “a joke.” So let’s never doubt what a piece of shit @marcorubio truly is. https://t.co/JJcbA16sUl pic.twitter.com/GobXx8rsfD — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 10, 2023

Nothing happened to @Marcorubio, He has always been a weak man drawn to corruption, elevated above his talent by a desperate party. Now that he has a great future behind him, he feels no need to hide who he really is. https://t.co/P4x400TaGT — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) May 10, 2023

Our expectations for @marcorubio were low but … https://t.co/1JipcIlKOE — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 9, 2023

Marco Rubio should know that sexual abuse is not a laughing matter. If he didn’t know before, this trial should have taught him that. https://t.co/jLwfFy00vB — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 10, 2023

Amazing how Republicans like Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio jump to defend this sexual abuser ex-president. This shows exactly who these men are. Pathetic. — Love and Lemonade ❤️🍋 (@DavidEmmerson_D) May 10, 2023

So you think sexual assault is funny? Pathetic lil Marco @marcorubio https://t.co/I5ToJsFE1q — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) May 10, 2023

Marco Rubio and a spine have never been seen in the same place at the same time. https://t.co/bdL9lnjkX9 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 9, 2023

