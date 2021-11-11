Life comes at you fast. One day, you’re reportedly President Trump’s McDonald’s-fetching manservant, and the next, you’re taking shots at each other in public. Granted, this transformation did not happen overnight for Chris Christie, but it’s worth a quick recap. Back during the 2016 Republican Primary season, Trump insulted the heck out of Christie during debates, but when Trump emerged as the frontrunner, that led Christie to assimilate like the Borg. Soon enough, his infamous “hostage face” stood behind Trump for Super Tuesday; and Christie remained loyal to Trump despite being walked all over, until they came to blows on COVID-19.

Since then, it’s been feud city, with Trump reportedly blaming his COVID positivity on Christie after the former New Jersey governor assisted him during debate speech prep, and let’s just say that the dust has not settled. Recently, Christie gave a Las Vegas speech, in which he expressed that Trump should “move on” from losing the 2020 election, and this week, the Twitter-banned ex-president issued one of his “statements,” in which he declared, “Everybody remembers that Chris left New Jersey with a less than 9% approval rating–a record low, and they didn’t want to hear this from him!”

Trump goes after Chris Christie, who as recently as a year ago was helping Trump with debate prep: pic.twitter.com/jLwvJKnxy3 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 8, 2021

Well, Christie responded during an Axios interview (above), in which host Mike Allen asked Christie what he thought of that quote, and then this happened. “I’m not gonna get into a back-and-forth with Donald Trump, but what I will say is this,” Christie declared. “When I ran for reelection in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for reelection, he lost to Joe Biden.”

Trump hasn’t issued a response statement, but never say never. Christie, who apparently has a book, Republican Rescue, coming out, will appear on a CNN “series” (?) called Being Chris Christie, starting next week. CNN’s given this thing a plug.

Former Governor Chris Christie talks about what it’s like to go from Trump supporter to critic. Join Dana Bash for the CNN series, Being Chris Christie, Monday at 10 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/KNtmauuyan — CNN (@CNN) November 10, 2021

One very popular response to this announcement has surfaced. Conservative talk show radio host Joe Walsh calls this a “bullsh*t” move from CNN. “There are plenty of conservatives/Republicans who lost everything by publicly opposing Trump,” Walsh tweeted. “Chris Christie did nothing, risked nothing, and stood by Trump every step of the way. He’s no Trump critic. He’s no hero.” Fair enough.