Donald Trump would love to spend the next year and change doing nothing but holding rallies for his third presidential run. But he can’t because he has to try and stay out of jail. The former president has racked up four criminal indictments, one of them pertaining to his alleged meddling with Georgia’s wing of the 2020 election. At one point he threatened to hold a no doubt wackadoodle press conference in which he would allegedly lay out incontrovertible proof of his innocence. Then he abruptly cancelled it. And one of his friends has a good theory about why.

Chris Christie on Trump canceling his press conference about “Election fraud”: “I’m not surprised by it. Because what he now knows is that he facing jail time… He should have listened to his lawyers back in the WH…They told him that if you continue with this election… pic.twitter.com/ocYSzQiO9K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 18, 2023

Chris Christie, Trump’s former pal and now one of his fiercest critics, went on CNN Sunday, where he marveled that Trump actually did a first for him.

“He never listens to his lawyers. But he listened this time, didn’t he?” Christie explained. “Why? Because he’s scared. He is scared he’s just a couple of steps away from that jail cell closing behind him.”

Last week Trump teased that he could clear his name without the fuss of going through some old fashioned courtroom trial.

“Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others – There will be a complete EXONERATION!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

As one can imagine, Trump’s latest batch of lawyers weren’t too happy with that one and reportedly tried to put the kibosh on what could be yet another case of their client making his life worse — and their job harder. They couldn’t stop Trump when he did straight-up witness tampering.

But evidently they put enough of the fear of God in him that he called off a presser that could have made Mike Lindell look like Mike Wallace. For once those poor attorneys can take a breather — at least until the next time he shoots himself in the foot.

(Via HuffPost)