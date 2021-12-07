The last week has not been good for Chris Cuomo. It began with a report that showed he was more involved than he’d claimed in helping his brother, now-former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with accusations of sexual harassment. First CNN suspended him. Then they fired him altogether. Now he’s losing his other tool for mass communication: his SiriusXM show.

Cuomo said he was stepping away from the show, possibly permanently, in the wake of the scandal that put an end to his long-running weeknight news show Cuomo Prime Time.

“The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show.”

Called Let’s Get After It, after his CNN catchphrase, the live show was launched in 2018. When it aired on Monday, it was without Cuomo. Instead, former ABC journalist Brian Ross took the reins.

During an investigation conducted by the New York State Attorney General’s office, Cuomo admitted that he used his connections to try and dig up dirt on some of his brother’s accusers. When CNN revealed they had let him go on Saturday, news also broke that he’d been accused of sexual harassment himself by a junior colleague at anther network. Cuomo has denied the accusation.

Though the last week has left him feeling down, he remained cautiously optimistic. “I will miss our conversations a great deal,” Mr. Cuomo wrote. “But I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.”

(Via NYT)