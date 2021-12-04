The year began well for the Cuomo brothers. Andrew was very pleased with himself, even writing a book about how he handled the pandemic as governor of New York. Chris had his own weeknight show on CNN. But it appears 2021 will end badly for both. First Andrew resigned in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Now Chris has been fired from his network gig.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Cuomo is out of a job “effective immediately” following an internal investigation into how he comported himself in relation to his brother’s harassment scandal. Last week, a New York Times piece revealed that Chris was a lot more involved in Andrew’s defense than he had let on. He even used his position in an attempt to dig up dirt on his brother’s accusers. After the report surfaced, CNN let him do what amounted to his final show. The next day they took him off the air indefinitely.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

They added that during the investigation, “additional information has come to light.” They didn’t specify what they meant, adding, cryptically, “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Chris’ downfall at CNN came after the New York State Attorney General’s office released transcripts and other documents that wound up shedding more light on his involvement with his brother’s defense team, which included phoning into meetings. After his suspension, Chris said, on his podcast, that he was embarrassed by his actions and that “can understand” why they did what they did.

(Via THR)