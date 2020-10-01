2016 was an exhausting year, although not even a fraction as exhausting as the one we’re enduring. Yet as nonsensical and downright unmoderated as this week’s Trump-Biden debate turned out to be, it’s hard to judge whether that was more or less bonkers than what transpired between Donald Trump and Ted Cruz during the 2016 Republican primary season. That’s when Trump repeatedly threatened Ted’s wife, Heidi, and he flat-out insulted her looks, but Ted somehow forgave his rival when Trump captured the nomination. Well, CNN’s Chris Cuomo hasn’t forgotten, and he chastised Cruz for capitulating to Trump, even when he refused to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday night’s debate.

Even Fox & Friends took issue with Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” but Cruz attempted to tell Cuomo that Trump had backtracked (he did not). Cuomo wasn’t having it and pressed the senator from Texas for “stand[ing] by and strok[ing] your beard like a wise man, instead of telling the president to get on it when you have power.” Cruz responded by throwing a barb at NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. And it got ugly with Cuomo reminding Cruz that Trump is not only the president but the guy “who called you a liar, the one who said your wife was ugly!”

Chris Cuomo to Ted Cruz after Cruz attacks his brother: "Why don’t you talk to the president like you talk to my brother? You afraid of him? … My brother’s not the president. I’m talking about the president. The one who called you a liar, the one who said your wife was ugly!" pic.twitter.com/k5rbElyzPy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 1, 2020

When reminded of the “ugly” remarks from Trump, Cruz averted his eyes and deflected with the allegation that Republicans don’t want to talk to Cuomo. The CNN host continued, though, and asked, “Was the president wrong to go soft on the proud boys in the debate last night?” Cruz decided to counter by mentioning, “Ten years ago, 2010, Joe Biden gave a eulogy for Robert Byrd who was a Grand Cyclops of the KKK.” And that turned into Cuomo blaring (while noting that Byrd had recanted his ways before death), “You’re going to go with this weak-ass argument here?”

The “sh*tshow” of 2020 continues unabated.