He’s challenged Donald Trump and other Republicans. He’s dismantled loony pandemic misinformation conspiracy theories, including those made by coworkers. He’s filed complaints about Tucker Carlson. And now he’s leaving. As per CNN, Chris Wallace — who for nearly two decades has been one of the controversial network’s few independent thinkers — announced on Sunday that his latest show would be his last.

JUST IN: After 18 years, Chris Wallace has announced he will no longer host 'Fox News Sunday'. pic.twitter.com/EEZxnUVmGp — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 12, 2021

“After 18 years — this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace said on this weekend’s Fox News Sunday.

Wallace didn’t go into specifics about the shocking move, saying only that he was “ready for a new adventure” and that he wanted “to try something new to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in.”

The show will feature rotating hosts until a permanent replacement is found.

Back in 2017, Wallace signed what was described as a “long-term contract” with Fox News, which comes to an end this year. A source told CNN that Wallace simply decided not to renew.

This is arguably the biggest Fox News loss since Shepard Smith departed in 2019. Both he and Wallace were known for not towing the party line, for challenging, not supplicating, Republican lawmakers, and for arguably making bigger headlines than anyone at other, non-conservative-oriented news networks, like CNN and MSNBC. They also tended to outrage Republicans, who took umbrage with someone who calls BS.

(Via CNN)