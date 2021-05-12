Chrissy Teigen recently quit Twitter in late March while writing that the site “serves me negatively,” and “my life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.” A month later, Teigen returned to tweet again, writing that “it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself.” Things have been moving along smoothly since then, although within that interval, TMZ noted Courtney Stodden’s remarks about Teigen bullying her on the platform a decade ago.

TMZ also published screencaps of several 2011 tweets by Teigen and directed at Stodden, including “my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby,” “i hate you,” and “what drug makes you do that with your mouth? asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot.” It wasn’t a good look by any stretch, and this week, The Daily Beast interviewed Stodden and quizzed on her the Teigen business. That’s when Stodden revealed that Teigen also bullied her with Direct Messages, too:

“She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’ … People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies.”

Teigen’s Twitter account stayed silent for a few days, but now, an apology thread has spilled forth in Stodden’s direction:

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that… is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

Teigen also explained that she tried to apologize privately but realized that a public statement was also necessary: “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.” Chrissy also explained that she will “forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Stodden has not yet tweeted in response to Teigen’s apology. It’s worth noting that Stodden also told The Daily Beast that Teigen wasn’t the only famous person sending hate her way. “Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘slut,'” Stodden claimed, and “Courtney Love told me I was a ‘whore.'”

