Christian Bale’s Next Passion Project Has Nothing To Do With Hollywood

Christian Bale had a rather eventful 2022 with roles in The Pale Blue Eye, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Amsterdam on large and small screens. His voice appeared within Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron in 2023, but otherwise, we have had a Bale-free entertainment scene for over a year. The former Bruce Wayne has been busy, however, not with method acting but his actual passion project, which is to help foster kids patch up their lives after losing their parents.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Bale has been integral from the inception of the Together California “village,” which has broken ground and will include at least a dozen homes, transitional housing, and an enormous community center. The name of this game will be to keep foster-care siblings from being separated. The former Newsies star is reportedly “knee-deep in the trenches” and co-founded the organization, and he delivered a speech at the breaking ground ceremony this week:

“With our Together California model, [the village] is something absolutely new, totally transformative and something completely needed. Imagine the absolute pain and the trauma of losing your parents or being torn from your parents, and then losing your brothers and sisters on top of that, that’s no way to treat kids,” explained Bale, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday. “And so, we will be the hub for that. I hope that this village will be the first of many, and I hope that people, Californians and Angelenos, know to come join us in opening our eyes to what’s happening right under our noses. These are our children, and we must help our children.”

With all of the pain in the world today, it’s reassuring to know that somewhere, there’s a little bit of light.

