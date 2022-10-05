With a decade separating him from his final performance as Batman in The Dark Knight Rises, Christian Bale surprised both Marvel and DC Comics fans by jumping back into the superhero world with Thor: Love and Thunder. Unlike his more serious approach to the Dark Knight, Love and Thunder was a notably different type of production for Bale, and it was definitely not the place for him to do the deep character transformations that he’s been known for throughout his career.

In a new cover interview for GQ, Bale opened up about his Marvel experience, and he made it clear that unlike Jared Leto in Morbius, it would’ve been ridiculous to bust out the method acting for his Gorr the God Butcher performance.

“That would’ve been a pitiful attempt to do that,” Bale said. “As I’m trying to get help getting the fangs in and out and explaining I’ve broken a nail, or I’m tripping over the tunic.”

Bale also opened up about working in front of green screens for the MCU production, and it doesn’t sound like it was his cup of tea:

That’s the first time I’ve done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, “You’re on Stage Three.” Well, it’s like, “Which one is that?” “The blue one.” They’re like, “Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven.” “Which one is that?” “The blue one.” I was like, “Uh, where?”

Despite the “monotony” of his Marvel experience, Bale has signaled that he’s willing to jump into another visual effects heavy production. He recently told The Hollywood Reporter that it’d be a “delight” to be in a Star Wars movie, and he’s ready if his old friend Kathleen Kennedy ever calls him up. “I’ve still got the figures from when I was little.”

(Via GQ)