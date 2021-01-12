Imagine being a publicist who needed to shut down rumors that their client attended the failed MAGA coup. That’s exactly what the representative of Chuck Norris dealt with after last week’s insurrection by a Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol. Certainly, it’s not a good look to be accused of attending this conspiracy-theorist-filled event, given that five people (including to Capitol Police officers) were left dead. So, in response to a tweet that claimed Norris was there (with a photo of a guy who vaguely resembled Norris if one squints, along with the caption, “Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?”), Norris’ manager hopped into action.

Officially, the Walker, Texas Ranger actor’s manager would like everyone to know (in a statement to Hollywood Reporter), “This is not Chuck Norris and is a wanna be look-alike, although Chuck is much more handsome.” That’s not all, because Norris was nowhere near Washington, D.C. on January 6: “Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family.”

There you have it, and it didn’t come from Chuck Norris because he’s been fairly quiet politically of late. Not only that, but he apparently denied endorsing Trump in 2016 as previously reported. Nearly one week after the Capitol chaos, several rioters (including the QAnon Shaman, Jake Angeli) have been arrested for their roles in the insurrection, and Trump is down in Texas, insisting that his “We love you… go home” video to the rioters was “totally appropriate.” No wonder Chuck Norris is staying out of this.

(Via Hollywood Reporters)