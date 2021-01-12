CNN’s Don Lemon hasn’t ever been afraid to put the MAGA crowd in its place, but he found even more of a reason to do so on Monday while reacting to a few temper tantrums. One of them, obviously, would be from President Trump, who’s undoubtedly furious about being permanently suspended from Twitter. Then there’s MAGA insurrectionist Jacob Anthony Chansley — known to the public under a few aliases, including Jake Angeli, QAnon Shaman, and Chewbacca Bikini guy — whose mother revealed that her son has refused to eat since last Friday because organic meals are the only food he’ll place into his temple of a body.

Lemon has had enough, beginning with talk of Trump spokesperson Hogan Gidley calling him the “most masculine person ever” to sit in the Oval Office: “Shut up, shut up!

From now on, he shall be known as Don “No Fucks to Give” Lemon. pic.twitter.com/1c4Dlpj1mD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 12, 2021

Here’s the face Lemon saved for “the guy with the horns,” conspiracy theorist Angeli:

Before all was said in done in the above clip, Lemon had branded Trump the “biggest snowflake” of all and “the biggest loser we’ve ever had as president,” whose feelings needed to be coddled by those around him. “I have heard a lot of pathetic things from this White House, this one really takes the cake,” Lemon said of the masculinity remark. Meanwhile, Trump has apparently tried to blame Antifa after he (the freaking POTUS) incited an insurrection upon the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

As for Angeli, he’s languishing behind bars in Arizona after being charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. NBC News has quoted him as saying, “I walked through an open door, dude” while he also described his actions as “civil disobedience.” A U.S. Marshal in Arizona revealed to a local station that a judge did order that Angeli’s requested organic diet will be supplied, after his mom said Angeli would grow ill without his usual menu. Well, don’t tell Don Lemon.