Fox News spent an inordinate amount of time on Wednesday on the Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters being set on fire. It’s Joe Biden’s fault, no, it’s because of a crime surge, no, it’s a hate crime against Fox News.

Actually, the suspect is Craig Tamanaha, who was “arrested and later charged with seven counts including criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson” (he has since been released and, upon leaving the courthouse, reportedly yelled, “The moms that want to rape their f*cking daughters — they set it on fire”). It was a random act of crime that has nothing to do with Jesus and Hanukkah, and CNN had some fun on Thursday mocking Fox News for treating the incident like the biggest story of the year.

After playing a lengthy montage of Fox News’ Christmas tree coverage, Brianna Keilar said, “This is a serious incident. Obviously, it’s very scary to feel like your workplace is under attack. Unless…” Cut to footage from January 6th. She continued, “…your workplace is the Capitol, then according to many, many Fox hosts, it’s not such a big deal. At Fox, when the target is a Christmas tree at their workplace it’s a sacrilege. But when the target is the seat of American democracy, it is not.”

Keilar wrapped up the segment by imagining “if Fox hosts could muster for an armed attack on the Capitol the same outrage that they did for their Christmas tree. Perhaps some of the almost half of Republicans who think Jan. 6th was a legitimate protest might actually see it for what it really was.” You can watch the video above.

(Via Raw Story)