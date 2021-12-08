As if Democrats didn’t have enough problems on their hands, now they’ve got to add the burning of the Fox News Christmas tree to their list of screw-ups.

That’s right — along with new COVID variants and the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade and the absolute gutting of voting rights by Republicans — the burnt remains of Fox News’ holiday decorations also rest solely on President Joe Biden’s shoulders. At least, that’s what RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel thinks.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, a homeless man climbed the Christmas tree sitting outside Fox News headquarters and set it on fire. He was arrested and charged with arson, and the whole debacle gave Fox News personalities like Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt the opportunity to do what they love to do best: be outraged on national television. But, despite this being a victimless incident swiftly handled by the NYPD, McDaniel and other Republicans are using it as an example of how, under Biden’s leadership, the streets are running rampant with Christmas-hating criminals.

“Republicans are more trusted on three key issues: the economy, inflation, and crime,” McDaniel told Fox News while predicting 2022 election results. “These are issues we’re seeing every day on our streets, around our homes, in our communities, on the news. Look at your Christmas tree that was just burned down. This is a huge problem for Democrats.”

Umm … yeah, we’re pretty sure Biden has bigger problems than the crispy remains of a mainstream media company’s Christmas tree, but go off we guess? McDaniel continued to sound the alarm about the Great Christmas Tree Assault on Twitter, calling the fire evidence of “chaos in our streets.”

Seriously?! Burning Christmas trees?! How long will Democrats allow this chaos to keep happening in our nation’s cities? INCREASE cop presence and STOP coddling criminals. https://t.co/bNZ4a1eouU — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 8, 2021

Still, this hysteria over what was once a staple of pagan winter solstice celebrations isn’t as weird as Earhardt claiming the tree stood for “the holiday season, Jesus, and Hanukkah.” We’re still trying to work that one out.

Ainsley Earhardt on the Fox Christmas tree: "It's a tree that unites us. It brings us together. It's about the Christmas spirit. It is about the holiday season. It's about Jesus. It's about Hanukkah. It is about everything that we stand for as a country." pic.twitter.com/fV8Hg2juHI — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 8, 2021

You can watch the full video below:

(Via Fox News)