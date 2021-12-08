Fox and Friends recently sounded the alarm on weed and violent crime in New York City, and an early-Wednesday morning development will do nothing to quell that talk. The Fox News “All-American Christmas Tree” (located in midtown Manhattan) was set ablaze, and as Steve Doocy later summed up, “It’s beginning to look a lot like arson” after a suspect allegedly climbed the 50-foot-high structure and unleashed those flames.

Via the Wrap, co-host Brian Kilmeade was quick to label the suspect a “psycho” and emblematic of the “crime surge” that Fox News covers on a regular basis. He continued while blaming the tree-burning menace on The Left:

“This is emblematic of the cities out of control, defame and defund the police and this bail reform that has these men and women — these assailants, these suspects — out before they even can finish off the paperwork. This is what you get if you have these left-wing DAs and officials running these major cities. You get chaos.”

Then while Kilmeade sat by and said nothing in an atypically quiet manner, Ainsley Earhardt made a slip-up (or so it seems) while describing the somber situation. “It’s a tree that unites us,” she said. “It brings us together. It’s about the Christmas spirit. It is about the holiday season. It’s about Jesus. It’s about Hanukkah. It is about everything that we stand for as a country.”

Ainsley Earhardt on the Fox Christmas tree: "It's a tree that unites us. It brings us together. It's about the Christmas spirit. It is about the holiday season. It's about Jesus. It's about Hanukkah. It is about everything that we stand for as a country." pic.twitter.com/fV8Hg2juHI — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 8, 2021

No one’s sure how a Christmas tree is about “Hanukkah,” but regardless, the investigation into the apparent act of arson is still underway by police.

(Via The Wrap & Bobby Lewis on Twitter)