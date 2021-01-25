Tucker Carlson loves to rant and rave about “cancel culture,” most recently when MAGA musician Ariel Pink dropped by Tucker Carlson Tonight to call Democrats “sore winners.” He’s also “vile and vicious” and makes things up, but on Monday’s episode of New Day, CNN co-anchor John Berman took a shot at Carlson over his cancel culture obsession. It came during a segment on President Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ.

“Just in to CNN, two new arrivals at the White House, Champ and Major,” Berman said. “They are now in residence, we are told, the Biden’s German Shepherds. You can see them playing with the first lady on the White House grounds. We’re told that Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace. Major is partial to running on the South Lawn.” He added, “We’re also hearing Republicans have launched an investigation into the dogs. Susan Collins [is] concerned, and Tucker Carlson is devoting 15 minutes a night to saying the dogs represent cancel culture because it obscures a discussion that he so desperately wants about cats.” For cable news, this is good trolling.

Berman is joking, obviously, but Carlson has brought up canines before, including the time he described women as “like dogs” and “extremely primitive.” It’s the same interview — with shock jock (and Hulk Hogan’s former-friend) Bubba the Love Sponge, no less — where he called Britney Spears and Paris Hilton “two of the biggest white whores in America,” and he also said it “gets women going” when men argue with them. “Dogs = cancel culture” would be one of Carlson’s most normal takes, actually.