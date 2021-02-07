You can’t believe everything you read online, but you can believe that Abby Govindan did not create Emily In Paris. The Netflix show that’s driven some people absolutely insane for one raison or another (sorry) sparked new controversy after it was nominated for Best Comedy over some other shows many felt were more deserving. Even a writer on the show, Deborah Copaken, was outraged that I May Destroy You got snubbed in favor of her own show.

But there was another controversy that came to a head amid the Golden Globes nominations when some outlets fell for a comedian’s Twitter bit about pretending to create Emily In Paris. For months now, Abby Govindan has joked on Twitter that she created Emily In Paris in various tweets. The stand-up comedian has more than 143,000 followers on Twitter, and most of them know she’s joking about the “creator of Emily In Paris” in her bio. But not everyone was in on the joke last week when a tweet she posted on February 3 really took off.

as the creator of Emily in Paris can I just say…….why the fuck were we nominated for a Golden Globe LOL I made that show as a prank — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 3, 2021

A few more tweets about the show got enough notice that some people reached out wondering if she really was the creator of a show about a 20-something white girl aimlessly stumbling her way to success in Paris without even really trying to speak French.

Stop DMing me to tell me you don’t see my name in the Emily In Paris credits. You’re just not looking hard enough. My initials are hidden in one scene of every episode as an Easter egg. First person to find all 10 gets to be showrunner for season 2. — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 4, 2021

everyone is mad at me for creating Emily in Paris meanwhile I am laughing at you all from my 5 story mansion. Oh look, another 8 figure check from Netflix. Stay mad xoxo — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 4, 2021

yes I am an Indian woman who created a show about a white girl in Paris. Why would I care about telling diverse stories when I can tell not diverse stories and make $20 million from it — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 4, 2021

Some sites even aggregated the claims as real, stating that a “writer” of Emily In Paris helped create the show as a “prank.” Another added her tweets to a story about Copaken’s complaints about the I May Destroy You snub.

journalists really just publish anything huh pic.twitter.com/y4MG8a4MxX — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 4, 2021

Govindan later doubled down on the critique at the heart of the bit, which is more about racism and representation in media than simply trying to steal credit for a Netflix show.

Emily in Paris was originally about an Indian girl who moves to Paris but when I pitched it, the network executives spit in my face and called me racial slurs. The following week I repitched the exact same concept with a white girl and now I’m nominated for two Golden Globes — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 5, 2021

lots of young screenwriters DMing me asking for advice to get into the Netflix pitch room. Here’s what I have to say: replace your main character with a ditsy white girl and they’ll sign off on it on the spot — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 5, 2021

And say what you will about lying online about easily disputed facts, but the move did work: she got considerable attention for the bit and also was added to the “controversy” section of the show’s Wikipedia page.

baby’s first Wikipedia controversy 😍 pic.twitter.com/0bOz0EtQTC — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 6, 2021

According to her more recent tweets, Govindan has moved on to another project that’s been equally confusing for some on Twitter