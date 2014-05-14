Comics Of Note, May 14th

Justice League United #1
Something of a misnomer, being as this picks up directly off the zero issue and in fact new readers probably won’t have any idea what’s going on without. It’s some solid team superheroics, albeit we’ve seen better out of Jeff Lemire, and the book’s certainly interesting. Just, hopefully, it picks up the pace a bit.
The United States Of Murder Inc. #1
What if the Mafia took over a chunk of the Eastern Seaboard? As in, they ran it completely? That’s where Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming start and… well, that’s as far as it goes. It’s an overly chatty book, as you might expect, and it takes a ridiculous twist towards the end, but it’s at least intriguing, so far.
Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu #1
This start to Shang-Chi’s miniseries is sadly fairly generic, plotwise. Shang-Chi’s former lover is killed in London, and he goes on a personal mission to find out why. Still, it’s fun to see him in action, and it’s an enjoyable book, at least.
Tales From the Con #1
Essentially a string of light-hearted gag strips about the pleasures and perils of going to a comic book convention, either as a professional or as an attendee. Amusing, if slight, and worth a rueful laugh or two.
Weird Love #1
Probably the most bizarre book on the stands this week, this collection of utterly deranged romance comics is so weird you won’t believe it’s a reprint. And yet, it is, right down to the one page story of the MRA who thinks it’s the fault of women he’s a jackass. Not to everyone’s taste, but an amusing walk down a side alley of comics history.
Star Trek: New Visions #1
Have you ever said to yourself, “Man, Star Trek is great, but it’d be even more awesome if John Byrne wrote new stories and used old stills of the show to create fumetti out if it!”… well, nice of you to drop by, Mr. Byrne. For everyone else, it’s not bad, but boy, is it ever weird. Worth a look for fans as a curiosity.
Mars Attacks: First Born #1
Getting Sam Kieth to draw a Mars Attacks book is an inspired choice, and Kieth delivers. Honestly, this is Kieth’s book: Chris Ryall may be credited as co-writer, but the powerful emotional content and personal focus are Kieth’s trademarks. A well-done book in a franchise that can be hard to adapt, and highly recommended.
Bee And Puppycat #1
The story of a young girl and her magical cat, working temp jobs for a magical computer, is, well, it’s for kids. But it’s cute and pretty funny for a kid’s book, and if you’ve got a kid you need to give some comics to, this’ll be a superb choice.
Superman: Doomed
Want to pay five bucks to be reminded Doomsday is a character? Here ya go. I don’t mean to rag on this book, but the one-shot seems so utterly unnecessary and the changes to an already rather poor character so cheesy that it’s hard to feel very compelled by this.
Jack Kraken
This oddball one-shot from Tim Seeley features a squid-armed superhero working for a secret government agency fighting the forces of darkness, a job that often gets a little weird. OK, so it’s not hugely original, but it’s some fun comics, and has a pleasant ’90s throwback feel to it, although it stops just short of really developing Seeley’s obvious theme, so curiously articulated in the last story. Worth a look, especially as it’s a quick read.
Think Tank: Fun With PSTD
Terrible title, but a compelling book. As you might guess, this is a look at PTSD in soldiers, why it’s a problem, and why all the superscience in the world can’t fix it. Tonally, this book is a PSA and thus can be a bit jarring… but it’s for a good cause, and honestly it’s a cause worth advocating for.
Also, Iron Fist continues to be one of the best damn books I’ve ever read.
Iron Fist is a bad ass book. The art, the writing, dark foreboding brooked, fucking awesome.
Iron Fist is pretty good! I admit my favorite relaunch has been Moon Knight, but even so.
My girlfriend actually made a joke that the new Iron Fist is a better Batman comic than most actual Batman comics are right now, and I couldn’t really disagree with her.
I haven’t been under $30 in weeks, even before I bought that Spider-Man OGN last week. Next week sees me spending more than $15 on DC alone for the first time in a long, long time. $15 are going to 3 comics: Miracleman, X-O Manowar, and Forever Evil (FE better have extra content). Sometimes, I pray for comics to end and I feel like I’m going to drop some; most likely, I’m going to drop Harley Quinn and wait 2 months for the digital price drop.
Astro City #12
Justice League United #1
Future’s End #2
X-Force #5
Avengers Undercover #4
All-New Ghost Rider #3
Afterlife With Archie #5
Bloodshot #22
Quantum & Woody #10
Did read All-New X-Men #27 at the store, and, yeah spoilers-but-not since it is in the free preview of the book, Mystique and Charles Xavier have a child together. I think that’s the only thing to take away from that issue.
I made a joke with a friend about whether or not Mystique poops, and it occurs to me that my admittedly bizarre question isn’t nearly as weird as the crap Mystique gets up to in the actual Marvel Universe. Didn’t she father a kid with Destiny too?
Did you like Future’s End?
I’ve been not so enamored with Batman Eternal (haven’t read this weeks yet) that it honestly soured me on this book, despite it having characters I actually find interesting involved (I’m a sucker for the b and c teams)
Mystique’s biological kids are as follows:
Graydon Creed – human son of Sabertooth and her
Nightcrawler – Azazel and her
Xavier Jr – her and Chucky, first seen in that X-crossover from last year. It was revealed that he was born during/shortly after AvX
Raze – her and Wolverine, first seen in that same X-crossover
Chris Claremont wanted Mystique and Destiny to be Nightcrawler’s biological parents but the idea was shot down by editorial and John Bryne. And, before people get upset, it was the 80s; take that what you will. Instead, both women are Rogue’s unofficial/official foster parents.
@Muffed Punt Just finished reading #2. Not really sure what to make of the series as a whole since I can drop it at any moment because I’m more interested in World’s End. But, this issue does make a case that Earth 2 might go the way of the dodo if things aren’t reversed. The only other point is that I’m not a big fan of Mr. Terrific because ever since the start of The New 52, he has come off as an unlikable a-hole.
Both Eternal and Future’s End I’m going back and forth on. I liked both this week, but I haven’t liked some issues of Eternal, and Future’s End there’s always quality concerns. Also to be honest I’m way more interested in McGinnis than most of the cast they’ve chosen, but I do also like the idea behind rotating in DC cast members and seeing where they’re at.