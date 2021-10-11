Despite being dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct in the past, former Donald Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski has pushed the limits of his creepiness so far, that Trump has reportedly made him persona non grata in the GOP world. The final straw was Lewandowski’s behavior during a Republican event in September where he allegedly assaulted longtime MAGA donor Trashelle Odom, who came forward with her story. That unleashed a torrent of new accusations against Lewandowski, which were too creepy even for Trump. Via The Daily Beast:

In recent days, two of these sources said, Trump has made a point of telling close associates and Republican allies that they should avoid inviting Lewandowski to public events or “parties,” particularly if alcohol is flowing or if the event is held at one of the ex-president’s prized private clubs. Others close to Trump have already told subordinates, as well as fellow players in the party and in the conservative movement more broadly, to remove Lewandowski (at least for now) from invitations and emails for upcoming GOP and MAGA festivities, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

According to The Daily Beast, Trump was also “rankled” by Lewandowki’s attempt to shake down MAGA world by demanding a six figure payout to go away. The former top aide was reportedly given a “hard no,” which is a bold move considering Lewandowski is allegedly bragging to people that he stabbed a man to death. Nice guy.

(Via The Daily Beast)