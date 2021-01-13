Incoming Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush is fresh off calling out GOP lawmakers for throwing tantrums over metal detectors at the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the failed MAGA coup. She then headed into House proceedings where she proceeded to light up those of her Republican colleagues who are steadfastly refusing to support impeaching Donald Trump for the second time. As one Twitter user noted, she didn’t even need a full 30 seconds to let her speech fly, fast and furious.

“Madam Speaker, St. Louis and I rise in support of the article of impeachment against Donald J. Trump,” Bush proclaimed. “If we fail to remove a white supremacist president who incited a white supremacist insurrection, it’s communities like Missouri’s 1st District that suffer the most… The 117th Congress must understand that we have a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is to root out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the White-Supremacist-In-Chief.”

Rep. Cori Bush didn't even need her full 30 seconds to eviscerate the "White Supremacist in Chief." Superstar. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Puw1KZ6JDD — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 13, 2021

Cori Bush’s address was followed by “boos” from some Republicans.

Republicans boo @CoriBush for standing up for multiracial democracy and rooting out white supremacy.pic.twitter.com/mGs736mJDv — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) January 13, 2021

Bush was joined in her sentiments by fellow Democrat Cedric Richmond (from New Orleans), who’s headed into the Biden administration as a senior advisor. He dropped a fiery speech with a special flourish at the end.

“Some of my colleagues, some of which may be co-conspirators,” Richmond declared. “Let me suggest to them; stand up Man up. Woman up. And defend this constitution against all enemies both foreign and domestic including Donald J. Trump. In the first impeachment, Republicans said we didn’t need to impeach him because he learned his lesson. Well, we said if we didn’t remove him, he’d do it again. Simply put, we told you so… Richmond out.”

Rep. Richmond sums it up: "Simply put, we told you so. Richmond out." pic.twitter.com/vuY8szg2mD — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2021

That’s quite a mic drop.