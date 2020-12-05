It’s been a year since COVID-19 was first detected, and we’re still learning a lot about how it works. There remain many unknowns about a virus that is still mutating. So here’s another fun thing about it: It may cause erectile dysfunction. And many on social media are wondering if this is the news that will finally put a stake in the heart of the anti-mask movement.

Well, this is a bit awkward. COVID-19 may cause long-term erectile dysfunction in men. Yet another reason to heed public health advice as the coronavirus continues to spread. https://t.co/rFiNEUbpGy pic.twitter.com/sTmCGJrNiV — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 5, 2020

This comes from an interview with infectious disease expert Dr. Dana Grayson, who told NBC Philadelphia about some new discoveries. She was talking about the long-term health complications that could stem from even a mild case of COVID-19, which we’re still learning about and which are very worrying. Some of those can be neurological conditions, but Dr. Grayson made sure men heard this one.

“There is some real concern here that men could have longtime issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus,” said Dr. Grayson, “because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature.”

That’s scary news, but there is one silver lining: Any male reluctant to wear a mask may finally change his mind after learning that not putting one on may lead to permanent shrinkage. It was a thought shared by many on Twitter.

Okay, now you gonna wear your mask? https://t.co/SsPefJIX4i — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 5, 2020

This will make these dummies start wearing masks: https://t.co/KL4jC8egah — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 5, 2020

They’ve determined that Covid will break your dick. So this should be over soon. https://t.co/PSy3C97p48 — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) December 5, 2020

Mask use among men will increase tenfold overnight. https://t.co/s27tzbrPqP — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 5, 2020

Share this important notice with Trumpers. https://t.co/JH5YsuYljS — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) December 5, 2020

Tough guys don't need masks or sexual partners. https://t.co/XKAwDkL681 — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 5, 2020

Something tells me a lot of the guys who refused to wear masks out of a bizarre desire to project masculinity at all times don’t have the workin’est dicks in the game https://t.co/6vwMoKRDgZ — Erin We're Screaming Merry Christmas Again Ryan (@morninggloria) December 5, 2020

More than 280,000 dead Americans has not done it, but we finally may have found what will move Trump and the white male-dominated @GOP to take this virus more seriously. 👇 https://t.co/cewols5tKx — chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) December 5, 2020

Save your dick. Wear a mask. https://t.co/5qxeveuw9Y — I Smoked Trump's Massive Bribery Dump (@Dknight10k) December 5, 2020

Mask it or flaccid. https://t.co/2I08s6zXTM — Mina Markham (@MinaMarkham) December 5, 2020

Of course, affected dudes could always get another drug from the company releasing one of the vaccines.

Good news!! Pfizer has a solution for that as well. https://t.co/HTRyf5QQCx — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 5, 2020

But maybe not even the threat of a limp Malcolm Gladwell will change some people’s minds.

MERICA: land of the limp https://t.co/DzPQz9n5PQ — ☠️ HAPPY ☠️ (@happyroadkill) December 5, 2020

Of course, anti-maskers could also be reminded that nearly 300,000 people have died from COVID-19-related symptoms, and we haven’t even felt the post-Thanksgiving explosion yet. But if they can’t care about other people’s safety, perhaps they’ll care about their ween.

(Via NBC Philadelphia)