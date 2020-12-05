Getty Image
It Was Revealed COVID-19 May Cause Erectile Dysfunction, And People Are Wondering If This Will Get Skeptics To Finally Wear Masks

by: Twitter

It’s been a year since COVID-19 was first detected, and we’re still learning a lot about how it works. There remain many unknowns about a virus that is still mutating. So here’s another fun thing about it: It may cause erectile dysfunction. And many on social media are wondering if this is the news that will finally put a stake in the heart of the anti-mask movement.

This comes from an interview with infectious disease expert Dr. Dana Grayson, who told NBC Philadelphia about some new discoveries. She was talking about the long-term health complications that could stem from even a mild case of COVID-19, which we’re still learning about and which are very worrying. Some of those can be neurological conditions, but Dr. Grayson made sure men heard this one.

“There is some real concern here that men could have longtime issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus,” said Dr. Grayson, “because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature.”

That’s scary news, but there is one silver lining: Any male reluctant to wear a mask may finally change his mind after learning that not putting one on may lead to permanent shrinkage. It was a thought shared by many on Twitter.

Of course, affected dudes could always get another drug from the company releasing one of the vaccines.

But maybe not even the threat of a limp Malcolm Gladwell will change some people’s minds.

Of course, anti-maskers could also be reminded that nearly 300,000 people have died from COVID-19-related symptoms, and we haven’t even felt the post-Thanksgiving explosion yet. But if they can’t care about other people’s safety, perhaps they’ll care about their ween.

(Via NBC Philadelphia)

