It happens to the best of us. You call a restaurant hoping to make a last minute reservation, only to be told that they’re booked. Most of us just slink away with our tail between our legs and try a lesser popular restaurant — or worse, resort to a chain restaurant like Applebee’s or TGI Fridays.

And then there’s this dad. While in Russia for the World Cup, a guy named Ihab wrote on Twitter that his father tried to make a reservation and the restaurant claimed that they were completely booked — so he called back minutes later claiming to be the prime minister of Morocco and the place bought it hook, line, and sinker.

Not only did the pair get the best table in the restaurant, but the chef also requested that he sign a plate and pose for a photo op. He even managed to capture the entire con on video for the viewing pleasure of the internet:

My dad wanted to make a reservation at a restaurant and they told him that they were completely booked, minutes later he called back claiming to be the prime minister of Morocco….. we got the best table in the place and the chef answer him to sign a plate and take a pic w him😭 pic.twitter.com/Yx2hdlK5Zf — Ihab. (@Ihab8knicks) June 19, 2018

Cry face, indeed.

It’s unclear if his dad was pretending to be current Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani or former Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane (and the replies seemed divided as well), but does it really matter?