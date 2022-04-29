While 2022 may officially be the Year of the Tiger, in Trumpland, it’s the Year of the Hypocrite. It’s been well over a year since Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, but many of his supporters — including voting officials in high places, with direct access to voting machines and records — are still doubting the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory. In Colorado, one top-ranking election official is so sure that the voting machines were rigged in Biden’s favor that he attempted to prove it… by tampering with a voting machine.

As Reuters reports, Dallas Schroeder, the clerk and recorder for Elbert County, Colorado, who is currently under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state, was actually caught on camera “fiddling with cables and typing on his phone as he copied computer drives containing sensitive voting information.” When questioned about the video, which was taken in Kiowa, Colorado, on August 26, 2021, Schroeder explained that he was getting instructions from a retired Air Force colonel/Trump diehard on how to clone the system’s classified data. He later handed this information over to a pair of lawyers who are hellbent on proving that the perfectly legitimate election was anything but. One of those lawyers was hired by kooky Pillow Man Mike Lindell, because of course he was.

According to Reuters:

Schroeder is now under investigation for possible violation of election laws by the Colorado secretary of state, which has also sued him seeking the return of the data. Schroeder is defying that state demand and has refused to identify one of the lawyers who took possession of the hard drives. The other is a private attorney who works with an activist backed by Mike Lindell, the pillow mogul and election conspiracy theorist.

As Reuters reports, Schroeder’s indiscretion is one of eight confirmed incidents in five states of voting machines being illegally compromised in order to obtain classified voter information. In each case, the people doing the tampering were Republicans who have publicly voiced their belief in The Big Lie.

“Some of the breaches, including the one in Elbert County, were inspired in part by the false belief that state-ordered voting-system upgrades or maintenance would erase evidence of alleged fraud in the 2020 election,” according to Reuters. “In fact, state election officials say, those processes have no impact on the voting systems’ ability to save data from past elections.”

You can read the full report here.

(Via Reuters)